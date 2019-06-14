The much-awaited tri-lingual movie, Game Over, starring stellar actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead hit cinema screens this morning and the audiences have not been able to keep their calm. In a universal declaration of sorts, the fans and critics alike took to their respective social media handle today and urged the people to “stop everything you’re doing today and go watch” the Ashwin Saravanan directorial.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, the movie has been released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Ever since the posters of the film were released, the audience were intrigued because it showed the character of Taapsee living her life wheelchair-bound. After the first show on Friday, June 14, the Twitter users started flooding their opinion about the movie and collectively “saluted” the talented lead actor.

While one user wrote, “I saw #GameOver fist day first show…oh my god what a Fabulous movie & salute to @taapsee mam for ur acting….u r the superstar….” (sic) and gave the movie four out of five stars, another tweeted, “Stop everything you’re doing today and go watch #GameOver like NOW/TODAY. What an experience. Take a bow @Ashwin_saravana. And @taapsee should write a book about how she picks her films. Has to be her best work till date. And surely DOP Vasanth is the MVP of this Game. Just Wow.” (sic) and yet another shared, “Just saw #GameOver. Really superb experience @taapsee ma’m you killed it second half aithe edge of the feet still can’t get over the climax scene congrats” (sic).

Check Twitter’s reaction on Game Over here:

Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying some downtime after her latest film Game Over hit the screens today, June 14. In an interview with a news agency, she revealed how her serious characters in films like Badla, Game Over and Mulk take a toll on her mentally. She said that playing such characters is actually emotionally exhausting.

Taapsse spoke to IANS in an interview before the release of the film and described her struggle of dealing with such characters. The critically acclaimed actor said, “I really had to psyche myself out to understand the character who has gone through a dark incident and how her body and mind reacts after one year.” Taapsee added that one has to understand that her character is ‘traumatised’ and portraying that is both important and difficult.