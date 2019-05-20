Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 ‘The Iron Throne’ has been released online in India. It is the last of six episodes in the final season and the series finale of the HBO epic fantasy. Fans are highly disappointed yet relieved that it’s over. There were theories that even led to anxiety all these years, but now everything has been put in rest with the finale episode. The makers of the epic fantasy series did receive a lot of flak for not living up to the story this season, and a few actually like that it ended in a decent manner.

The finale episode of Game of Thrones runs for about 79 minutes, making GoT S8 E6 one of the longer episodes in the new season of Game of Thrones.

The episode begins with Dany’s speech to the Unsullied that how will she release the seven kingdoms and names Greyworm the Master of War. Then, Tyrion, on the other hand, discovers the bodies of Jamie and Cersei under the rubble. Dany, further removes and throws away his pin after he joins the podium and resigns as the Queen’s Hand.

As Jon enters the throne room where Dany is touching the Iron Throne. He explains to her that she has killed several innocent including children. However, the Dragon Queen tells Jon that she knows what is good. Then, Jon and Dany share a passionate kiss, wherein he stabs her to death. Drogon arrives at the scene and roars in pain watching a bludgeoned Dany. He breathes fire upon the Iron Throne melting it away and spares Jon. Drogon carries Dany’s body and flies away.

Jon meets Tyrion who tells him that duty kills love, which is a hint that Jon must do the deed to kill his love- Dany. Another shocking moment, when dragon melts the throne. For eight seasons, viewers wondered who would sit on the Iron Throne. But, technically no one because Drogon melts the Iron Throne in anger at his mother’s death.

Take a look at the reactions of the people here:

An era has ended this morning with the telecast of the last episode of GOT.

Whether it was good or bad doesn’t matter.

It’s been nine years of watching, discussing, debating the most splendid production on television.

I don’t think there will ever be another like it. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 20, 2019

game of thrones really ended with a dead corpse of a woman whose entire life was dedicated to ending slavery, defending women and children and who wanted to bring peace and FOR WHAT???? for a fucking man fuck this sexist show FUCK D&D #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/frxvOp8BXs — daenerys funeral manager (@targarwaynes) May 20, 2019

Damn Drogon mourning has got me feeling some kinda way. Wish it didn’t have to be this way #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/qq0PwXrjlc — Candice (@Rae_ann_K) May 20, 2019

You mean to tell me after all that, the iron throne is melted down and now no one can have it #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/1Kg8tYoFd0 — Jake (@jakejenkinsss) May 20, 2019

Drogon is mourning. I am mourning. I’m a mess! Drogon said if my mother can’t sit on it, no one can. F*ck all yall. #GameOfThronesFinale — EYSHA (@spunknsplendor) May 20, 2019

the most heartbreaking part of this scene is the way drogon nudges daenerys. he has lost both his brothers and now his mother. he deserves so much better. nobody speak to me ever again. #gameofthrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/5ySfMvU2Hu — Harshal (@iHarshalWatts) May 20, 2019

Can we just take a moment to appreciate this shot though #TheFinalEpisode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rkZD4DsI8s — em (@emmapinckneyy) May 20, 2019

#TheFinalEpisode was high on emotions not gonna lie, Drogon trying to wake Dany wrecked me up.

The visual effects team deserves applaud for carrying off this scene.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IHyuAtxYO2 — Aayushya Ranjan (@AayushyaRanjan) May 20, 2019

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 has been written and directed by Benioff and Weiss themselves. Together, the duo has co-written 50 out of the previous 72 episodes.