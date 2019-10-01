Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, which is commemorated as Gandhi Jayanti and is famous as the leader of the Independence movement of India against British rule. He was born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Karamchand Gandhi and Pultibai Gandhi at Porbandar in Gujarat. On January 30, 1948, Gandhi, aged 78 years old, was assassinated by Nathu Ram Godse.

Gandhi famously led Indians in challenging the British rule by leading Dandi March in 1930 and then the Quit India Movement in 1942. He was imprisoned for many years both in South Africa and India. He is claimed to be a modest man, who used to eat simple vegetarian food and was famous for wearing the traditional Indian dhoti and shawl, woven with yarn hand-spun on a charkha.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 148th birth anniversary, here are his top quotes:

Be the change that you want to see in the world -Mahatma Gandhi

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever -Mahatma Gandhi

An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind -Mahatma Gandhi

You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty -Mahatma Gandhi

You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results -Mahatma Gandhi

To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer–Mahatma Gandhi

Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, conquer him with love- -Mahatma Gandhi

If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning-Mahatma Gandhi

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others-Mahatma Gandhi

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony -Mahatma Gandhi