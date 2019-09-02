Indians are celebrating the birthday of Lord Ganesha (Ganesh Chaturthi) by bringing the idol of Bappa at home. Today, September 1 marks the day 1 of the celebration and Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans. Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to wish his fans alongside a video. Pointing to a portrait nailed on a wall, Arjun said, “This is my aunt and sister at our studio celebrating Ganpati.” “Ganpati was someone close to my mother a lot! She believed in it and we have continued the legacy. I feel nice that we can continue something for my mother’s sake and I know how many people love Ganpati,” he added.

“So here’s wishing Ganpati Bappa Mori Moriya. But keep it eco-friendly. You have seen the environment and circumstances so celebrate it very intelligently,” he ended the clip.

Calling Ganesh Chaturthi one of her favourite festivals, Sonali Bendre wrote, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year… Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I’m so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family.”

Anil Kapoor wished his fans happiness, health and success on the occasion. “Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada. May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the health, happiness & success. Happy #GaneshChaturthi!” he tweeted.

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol too wished their fans a ‘Happy Ganesh Chaturthi’ alongside a beautiful picture of Ganesh.

Take a look at the messages and videos here:

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone. pic.twitter.com/FFjynnZhr0 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 2, 2019

गणपती बाप्पा मोरयाhttps://t.co/mTemEoaXuo pic.twitter.com/WUf2bbmwtD — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 2, 2019

My favourite time of the year! Welcoming Ganpati Bappa home! May Bappa shower his blessings on each one of us. Wish you all a very happy & eco friendly #GaneshChaturthi! Let’s all do our bit for protecting our environment. Go green and say no to plastic! Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏 pic.twitter.com/mR2S0db0Q4 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 2, 2019

सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all.#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/eErNceZtvp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2019

Adi Shankara says Ganapati is the formless, unborn, unchanging & all-pervasive Self. His abode is muladhara, the first chakra, where the spiritual journey begins. While worshipping the form, transcend to realise the formless energy of Ganapati in yourself.

Happy #GaneshChaturthi — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) September 2, 2019

Boss with the bosss of all GANESHCHATURTHI #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/Xk5GUSscZa — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 2, 2019

Lord Ganesha- the God of intellect, wisdom, new beginnings and good fortune. May the remover of obstacles brighten the path of happiness, peace and prosperity for all of us. Wishing you and your near and dear ones a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. #GanpatiBappaMorya#GaneshChaturthi2019 pic.twitter.com/uBdnNvi3oo — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 2, 2019