Television actor Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal recent visited popular Ganpati pandal Laal Baugcha Raja during the festival to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Earlier today, Rocky took to Instagram to share the plethora of pictures from their visit. Hina, as always, looked gorgeous in orange ethnic wear teamed up with gold chandbalis while Rocky can be seen donning a blue kurta. In the pictures, Hina and Rocky can be seen praying in front of the huge idol of Lord Ganesha. However, this is not the first time that they have visited the pandal. From last few years, the couple makes sure to visit the pandal to seek the blessings.

Sharing the pictures, Rocky captioned it, “So Blessed for everything! Divine Darshan at #LaalBaughChaRaja2019 Also the Ganpati festival with family! (sic)”

Hina often keeps her social media buzzing with her bold and beautiful pictures. Her style statement is often lauded by the fashion police and her fans.

Hina and Rocky often travel together for their projects. Recently, the couple was in New York for the I-day parade and they made the most of their time by shopping and visiting the tourist’s spot. Not only this, but Rocky also accompanied Hina during her big Cannes debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She will also be seen in the film Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.