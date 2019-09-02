India is celebrating the 10-day Ganpati festival from today and several celebrities have brought the idol of Bappa at their home. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a grand and colourful way all across the country, especially in Maharashtra. While various Bollywood celebs have geared up to welcome Bappa at their respective places, TV celebs, too, have prepared big to celebrate the festival. Actor Nia Sharma, who’s one of the most popular faces on the small screen, is not bringing Ganpati home this time but is making sure to take part in the festivities. She uploaded a video on Instagram in which she’s seen dancing crazily as her makeup artiste brings Bappa home.

Nia is seen leaving all inhibitions behind while dancing like a true Mumbaikar even though the caption on her post highlights that people from Delhi dance like there’s no tomorrow. Her post reads, “yuki hum Dilli se hai aur hume bas mauka chahiye! 💥💯 #ganpathibappamorya #mumbai @cashmakeupartistry @rishabskhanna we were meant to welcome your #ganpatiji🙏 💯🙌!!” (sic)

Actor Karan Wahi also brought Ganpati Bappa home but this time, he created the idol himself. Karan posted a picture of himself giving some final touches to the beautifully created idol. The caption on his post read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya… #blessed” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Ganpati Bappa Morya… #blessed A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on Aug 31, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

The entire country is celebrating the colourful festival that signifies the inclusion of positivity, happiness, energy, strength, and success in one’s life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!