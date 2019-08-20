India’s mission to moon ‘Chandrayaan-2’ successfully entered the lunar orbit today after nearly a month of the journey in space. As soon as news of ISRO circulated the social media, netizens and Sacred Games 2 fans created the best meme content. This is funny but they have actually paired up the mission’s successful progress with Ganesh Gaitonde’s line “Chand pe hai apun”.

If you have watched the first episode of the second season of Sacred Games, Ganesh Gaitonde was whisked off to Kenya by badass RAW agent Kusum Yadav. While in Kenya, he contacted Bunty, who naturally asks him ‘where are you Bhao’. To that, Ganesh replies, “Chand pe hai apun.”

Now this line ‘chand pe hai apun’ has gone viral after ISRO tweeted about Chandrayaan-2’s successful entry in the lunar orbit.

Take a look at the viral memes:

Addressing the media, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the mission had achieved a milestone. “Chandrayaan-2 mission crossed a major milestone today, the precise lunar orbit insertion manoeuvre was carried out at 9 am for about 30 minutes and Chandrayaan 2 was precisely inserted in the defined orbit,” he said.