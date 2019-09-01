On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, the wish-fulfilling Ganesha idol or the “ichhapurti Ganesh“, as it is referred to in Pune, has been set up in Pune’s Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati which is a famous Ganesh pandal in Maharashtra. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chauth or Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha. It marks the birth anniversary of Ganpati, son of Shiva and Parvati.

The festival is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It is believed by the devotees that praying to this idol specifically, the “ichhapurti Ganesh” idol, will turn all wishes true. As per the legends, the idol was first made after Lakshmibai and Dagdusheth Halwai’s two sons died in a plague epidemic after which a temple was erected in such a way that the idol can be seen even from outside.

Watch the darshan and puja aarti from Pune’s Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati live stream here:

According to Hindu mythology, Parvati made the Ganesha with the dirt of her body and ordered him to guard the door. When Shiva asked to let him go inside, Ganesh refused to do so. Thus, his father beheaded him. When Parvati got furious, Shiva promised to bring Ganesh back to life and fixed and elephant’s head on Ganesh’s torso.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring out his idols and pray while chanting Vedic hymns. Believed to be the God of new beginnings by the devotees and the one who removes obstacles, Ganesha is also referred to as Vinayaka, Ganpati, Vighnaharta and Sankatmochan.

On the tenth day of the festival, the Ganesh idol is immersed in water, signifying his return to Mount Kailasha to his parents. Many devotees observe fast on this day. Some people also abstained themselves from drinking water. This is called Nirjal Vrat. It is said that praying to god with pure heart brings prosperity and happiness.