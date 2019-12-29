Christmas is long past and as the world gears up to welcome in the New Year, Chokra Jawaan Re star Gauahar Khan left fans ogling as she shared a sizzling throwback picture from the festive week. Adding ooze to oomph, Gauahar instantly set temperatures soaring across the Internet as she shared the pictures with different angles.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar shared the pictures featuring her in a sheer black top with floral prints, tucked inside leather pants. Highlighting her cheeks with a pink blush, Gauahar added a dab of luscious red tint to amp the hotness quotient. While one picture was captioned, “I’m A Born Poser ! (sic)” and was captioned with a kiss emoji.

View this post on Instagram I’m A Born Poser ! 🙋🏻‍♀️ A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:33pm PST

View this post on Instagram 💋 A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Dec 29, 2019 at 6:51am PST

The Internet is simply head over heels not just for her stark take on social issues and bold item numbers but also for her sartorial elegance and giving us more reasons to stick to our claim, Bollywood sensation Gauahar Khan keeps putting out sultry pictures which are enough to set fans heartbeats skyrocketing. Gauahar Khan is a popular TV personality who has done item songs in many Bollywood films. It goes without saying that the lady is blessed with beautiful features and she never forgets to flaunt her hot body. Her social media handle is rid with sizzling pictures of hers which will surely set your heart racing.

Gauahar rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss. The lady was liked by everyone because of her straightforward nature. In fact, she also started dating actor Kushal Tandon inside the house. She defeated Tanishaa Mukerji to win the trophy. Gauahar is a fantastic dancer and has also participated in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She grooved to the beats of Chokra Jawaan alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. After winning Bigg Boss, the lady also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she couldn’t win the show. She also hosted a singing reality show called India’s Raw Star and impressed everyone.