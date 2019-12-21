The party night has just begun and grabbing all eyeballs this evening is Bollywood sensation Gauahar Khan whose recent Delhi trip is all about amping the hotness quotient. Attending the Auto Awards 2, Gauahar looked dressed to kill as she stepped out and the mercury was left soaring higher than the weather would allow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar shared a picture featuring her in an ivory-coloured metallic gown with a dab of luscious red on her lips. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy stud earrings, Gauahar struck a sensuous pose which was enough to leave fans drooling. The picture was captioned, “@kalkifashion Metallic gown with @azotiique earring! Styled by @devs213 ! #Host @letsdroom preowned auto awards 2 !! (sic).”

The Internet is simply head over heels not just for her stark take on social issues and bold item numbers but also for her sartorial elegance and giving us more reasons to stick to our claim, Bollywood sensation Gauahar Khan keeps putting out sultry pictures which are enough to set fans heartbeats skyrocketing. Gauahar Khan is a popular TV personality who has done item songs in many Bollywood films. It goes without saying that the lady is blessed with beautiful features and she never forgets to flaunt her hot body. Her social media handle is rid with sizzling pictures of hers which will surely set your heart racing.

Gauahar rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss. The lady was liked by everyone because of her straightforward nature. In fact, she also started dating actor Kushal Tandon inside the house. She defeated Tanishaa Mukerji to win the trophy. Gauahar is a fantastic dancer and has also participated in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She grooved to the beats of Chokra Jawaan alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. After winning Bigg Boss, the lady also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she couldn’t win the show. She also hosted a singing reality show called India’s Raw Star and impressed everyone.