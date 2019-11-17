Redefining sartorial elegance this weekend, Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan left fans drooling and her latest look in a striped pantsuit is to be blamed. Amping the hotness quotient, the Chokra Jawaan star once again left fans smitten with her look and even the fashion police can’t stop gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar shared a couple of pictures that feature her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a navy blue striped pantsuit. Leaving her beautiful tresses to fall down her shoulders, Gauahar teamed the look with a pair of black heels, a golden pendant and a pair of delicate gold earrings.

Check out Gauahar’s latest hot pictures here:

View this post on Instagram #ME ❤️ A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Nov 16, 2019 at 7:56am PST

View this post on Instagram I was Sayin ……… A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 7:41am PST

The Internet is simply head over heels not just for her stark take on social issues and bold item numbers but also for her sartorial elegance and giving us more reasons to stick to our claim, Bollywood sensation Gauahar Khan keeps putting out sultry pictures which are enough to set fans heartbeats skyrocketing. Gauahar Khan is a popular TV personality who has done item songs in many Bollywood films. It goes without saying that the lady is blessed with beautiful features and she never forgets to flaunt her hot body. Her social media handle is rid with sizzling pictures of hers which will surely set your heart racing.

Gauahar rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss. The lady was liked by everyone because of her straightforward nature. In fact, she also started dating actor Kushal Tandon inside the house. She defeated Tanishaa Mukerji to win the trophy. Gauahar is a fantastic dancer and has also participated in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She grooved to the beats of Chokra Jawaan alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. After winning Bigg Boss, the lady also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she couldn’t win the show. She also hosted a singing reality show called India’s Raw Star and impressed everyone.