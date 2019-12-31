Posing like a Black Beauty, television hottie Gauahar Khan made all Chokra Jawaan weak in the knees as she gave them a sneak-peek into her brand new beginnings ahead of New Year 2020. Sporting a stylish new haircut, Gauahar left the Internet swooning over her fresh look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar shared a picture featuring her in a cut-sleeves black top teamed with a pair of black trousers and a pair of lemon-coloured running shoes. Posing next to a Christmas tree, Gauahar captioned the picture, “Saying Hello to 2020 ! #NewYear #NewG #Bismillah (sic).”

The Internet is simply head over heels not just for her stark take on social issues and bold item numbers but also for her sartorial elegance and giving us more reasons to stick to our claim, Bollywood sensation Gauahar Khan keeps putting out sultry pictures which are enough to set fans heartbeats skyrocketing. Gauahar Khan is a popular TV personality who has done item songs in many Bollywood films. It goes without saying that the lady is blessed with beautiful features and she never forgets to flaunt her hot body. Her social media handle is rid with sizzling pictures of hers which will surely set your heart racing.

Gauahar rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss. The lady was liked by everyone because of her straightforward nature. In fact, she also started dating actor Kushal Tandon inside the house. She defeated Tanishaa Mukerji to win the trophy. Gauahar is a fantastic dancer and has also participated in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She grooved to the beats of Chokra Jawaan alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. After winning Bigg Boss, the lady also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she couldn’t win the show. She also hosted a singing reality show called India’s Raw Star and impressed everyone.