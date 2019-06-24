The Internet is simply head over heels not just for her stark take on social issues and bold item numbers but also for her sartorial elegance and giving us more reasons to stick to our claim, Bollywood sensation Gauahar Khan recently put out another sultry picture which is enough to set fans heartbeats skyrocketing. Slaying in a hot red and white ensemble, Gauahar looked drop-dead gorgeous and fans were left drooling over the picture.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Gauahar can be seen donning a spotless white jumpsuit with a knotted bow in the middle and teamed the dress with a sexy red jacket, folded up the sleeves. Letting her mid-parted hair caress her shoulders, Gauahar smiled as she pretended to shout in the red and white loudspeaker that she held. The post was captioned, “Goooooood Morrrrrrniiiiingggg !!!” (sic) punctuated with a red heart emoji and our day is already made.

View this post on Instagram Goooooood Morrrrrrniiiiingggg !!! ❤️ A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Jun 23, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT

Gauahar Khan is a popular TV personality who has done item songs in many Bollywood films. It goes without saying that the lady is blessed with beautiful features and she never forgets to flaunt her hot body. Her social media handle is rid with sizzling pictures of hers which will surely set your heart racing.

Gauahar rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss. The lady was liked by everyone because of her straightforward nature. In fact, she also started dating actor Kushal Tandon inside the house. She defeated Tanishaa Mukerji to win the trophy. Gauahar is a fantastic dancer and has also participated in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She grooved to the beats of Chokra Jawaan alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. After winning Bigg Boss, the lady also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she couldn’t win the show. She also hosted a singing reality show called India’s Raw Star and impressed everyone.