A daddy’s girl is a good old phrase as long as the fathers know how to treat their little daughters’ tantrums and can answer their logical queries but once the dumplings go overboard with their antics, they can’t help but run to the alpha mommies for help. A typical proof of the same is Gautam Gambhir‘s latest post where he can be seen dealing with his little munchkin but instantly seeking his wife Natasha Gambhir’s help in order to avoid “ducks.”

In the shared picture, a dotting father Gambhir can be seen kneeling down to the height of his dollops of cuteness, donning a navy blue tee and blue jeans paired with brown loafers, as he held his daughter by the waist. The little one was dressed in a white strap frock with multi-coloured polkas and sported a cute tiny pony and she stood bare-feet narrating her story to her daddy. The two were in her room and Gambhir sat listening to her “duck-tales.” They can be seen in the backdrop of the little one’s cupboard which featured a plethora of multi-coloured toys. The post was captioned, “I retired from the game on December 9th, 2018 but till today I am only getting ducks!!! Even from my little one… Natasha, will you please come to the kids room and do something about this? It’s slightly urgent” (sic).

On the professional front, Gautam Gambhir registered an impressive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating the Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely and Atishi of AAP in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Days after newly-elected BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted against the ghastly episode of Muslim youth, harassed on the streets of Gurugram and asked to take off his skull cap, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has termed it as an ‘innocent reaction’. the cricketer-turned-politician received massive flak for his stand and was not only mercilessly trolled but also called out by many that his comments may be used against the BJP.