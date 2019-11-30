Creative minds on social media never lose out on an opportunity to take a dig at any current issue in the country, especially those which involve the government. The latest economic slowdown in India triggered the Twitterati to express their dismay through various interesting memes.

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate has sunk to its all-time low in the last six years. The GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year slipped to 4.5 per cent from 5 per cent as recorded in the last quarter. Even the nominal GDP growth for the second quarter has fallen to 6.1 per cent from 8 per cent in the previous quarter. The GVA growth rate also came down from 4.9 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year to 4.3 per cent recorded in the second quarter.

Now, while the government tries to take steps to mend what's triggering this worrying economic slowdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted to the economic slowdown and mentioned that the economy is slurry but there’s no fear of recession. The government has been taking steps for sometime to maintain the GDP growth rate. However, the decreasing consumption demand has led to the failure of a reviving economy.