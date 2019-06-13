Last year in October, Haryana Police appointed freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Phogat is a graduate and a sportsperson of international repute. She is also a gold medallist of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. After 9 months of working with the Haryana Police, Geeta Phogat shared her first picture in her uniform. She captioned it as, “#haryanapolice#undertraining #dsp #policewoman👮‍♀️🤩”.

Geeta Phogat, who is known for her stupendous wrestling feats in international competitions like Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian games, is presently under training. She has won many medals in international competitions, but the most important was the Gold Medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi.

Take a look at Geeta Phogat’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram #haryanapolice #undertraining #dsp #policewoman👮‍♀️🤩 A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat) on Jun 12, 2019 at 3:07am PDT

Geeta received praises and salutes from her friends and family. Even Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to comment on her picture.

Manveer Gurjar: Salute Geeta Di … U deserve this 🙏🏼 Proud Moment ☺️

Esha Gupta: ❤️❤️

Parmish Verma: You’re Inspiration for Everyone. #WaheguruMeharKare 🙏🏻 Congrats

Soundarya Sharma: @geetaphogat जय हिंद…. congratulations 🇮🇳!

Diljott: That’s great @geetaphogat 👮🏼‍♀️ Proud of you !! Jai Hind 🇮🇳

Karanvir Bohra: That is awesome Geeta👏👏👏👏

Ravi Dubey: Woowww

Pawan Saroha: जय हिन्द डिप्टी साहिबा👮‍♀️🇮🇳😇 बस हम पर दया करना 😝🙈😘

Hina Khan shared a story on her Instagram and wrote, “So so so proud of you Geeta, we talked about it in Spain. I wish you all the best darling. You are a star.”

Fans are also saluting the wrestler, check here:

Alwys proud of you Dear @geeta_phogat ❤✌✌💃💃#girls empowerment 🤗 — Dr. Sangeeta Sharma (@Sangeet02394578) June 13, 2019

Proud of u..you are really an inspiration and setting out a great example of women empowerment for all the girls out there.. stay happy prosperous and healthy.. keep smiling..God bless.. — Thephoenix (@Thephoe68258797) June 13, 2019

For the ones who don’t know, Geeta Phogat got married to her longtime boyfriend, Pawan Kumar, who also happens to be a wrestler. Kumar, also won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2014 held in Glasgow.