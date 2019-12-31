Gemini Horoscope 2020: This year will bring lots of opportunities for you and you will need to have resources ready to go after them. Keep looking towards the future and reminding yourself to save up for the journey. Watch over your finances as being prudent now will come in handy later in the year. You are allowed to indulge yourself once in a while but now is the time to save and prepare.

Do not take your family issues lightly. Try to solve those problems tactfully with a little bit of care and kindness.

Your insecurities will be triggered this year by someone whose opinion holds great importance to you. This person may be behaving distant and almost cold towards you but really they have been going through something difficult. Allow this person to have their space and be patient with the situation.You are always someone they hold a high opinion of and that has not changed.

This will be an interesting year for you as you will be able to learn a lot of new things and pick up some new skills. Wonderful opportunities will come knocking at your door and you will be equipped with the right wisdom to make the most of them. A little meditation and exercises can also help you go a long way! Besides, yoga can also cure a lot of health issues.

Be confident in yourself and your abilities.

Lucky Colour: Green, Blue