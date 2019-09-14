Bollywood actor Genelia D’Souza is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot. Earlier today, she has shared a plethora of pictures on Instagram with her denim-on-denim look and we are smitten by her look. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white top teamed up with ripped denim jeans and a denim jacket. She accessorised her look with silver neckpiece, smokey eyes, subtle makeup and a dash of pink lipstick. Needless to say, she looks stunning in her latest photoshoot.

Her photos have clocked over one million likes within a couple of hours and still counting. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Food. Water Denim. Let’s get back to the Basics. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram I see you 😎 A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Sep 13, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Denim Story ❤️ A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Sep 13, 2019 at 8:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Denim is a love that never fails❤️ 📷@kalsekarmrunal A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Sep 13, 2019 at 8:05pm PDT



Earlier, there were reports that Genelia is all set to make a comeback soon. A source close to the actor revealed to a daily that she is considering making a comeback and has already started reading scripts, including Marathi films. Also, she is also not only considering films but is also ready to explore other mediums, as well.

Genelia has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi films. She made her debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam and starred in several films such as Masti, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Life Partner, Chance pe Dance, Force among others. She was last seen in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya opposite her husband Riteish Deshmukh in 2012.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, who have been paired opposite each other in many films such as Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti, Lai Bhaari and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, sealed their eight-year-long relationship with a lavish Maharashtrian-style wedding on February 3, 2012 and they tied the knot at a church in suburban Bandra amidst family, close friends and relatives on February 4. The couple is also blessed with two sons.