The stork has finally visited 2.0 star Amy Jackson as she gave birth to her son, Andreas and broke the news with fiance George Panayiotou in a heart-melting post. Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy dropped the news of finally turning a mother and fans couldn’t keep calm.

The shared picture shows Amy lying semi-clad in a hospital bed with Andreas held in her arms and George affectionately kissing her forehead. The picture was captioned, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Sep 23, 2019 at 3:36am PDT

Since the months of her pregnancy, Amy Jackson had been slaying the maternity photoshoot like no other. Seen striking sultry poses for the camera in almost all of her pictures that flooded the Internet, Amy raised the bar for mommy-to-be goals.

Amy, who made her debut in Indian cinema with Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, was expecting her first child with her fiance and hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of British businessman Andreas Panayiotou. Apart from Tamil movies, she has also starred in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. She is also known for playing the role of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW’s superhero series, Supergirl.

Amy and George have been together for the past four years now. The rumours of their relationship first made the rounds in the year 2015. However, on New Year’s eve this time, Amy announced her engagement with George. She posted a photo of the man kissing her as she flaunted her engagement ring.

Amy has been celebrating her first pregnancy beautifully. She has been updating her fans about her health status and also encouraging young moms to embrace the changes in their bodies and welcome the new excitement in their lives. She has also been actively doing yoga and sharing pictures from her workout session.