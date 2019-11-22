The most anticipated film George Reddy starring Sandeep Madhav, Satyadev Kancharana, Devika Daftardar, and Sanjay Reddy has hit the theatres today. The film has got mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. The film revolves around the life of a renowned student leader from Osmania University named George Reddy who fought for the rights of underprivileged students and was stabbed to death at the age of 25.

The film has opened well at the box office, thanks to the intriguing teaser and impressive trailer. Twitterati has taken to the micro-blogging site to pen down their reviews of the film.

One user wrote, “#GeorgeReddy 2nd half was slightly dragged, kani police station scene, rain fight , good climax valla and 1st half ichina high ki easy ga chuseyachu. Sandeep madhav was terrific, BGM maatram damn good, really loved the score. May get mixed feelings but it will work.”

The another user wrote, “If you, A #GeorgeReddy fan An Osmania University alumni Fan of Cheguevara A #Telanganite Have a rebel in you. Go watch #GeorgeReddy Before that, read a little bit about him so that some scenes makes sense and will be able to connect the dots and figure out what actually happened.”

#GeorgeReddy 2nd half was slightly dragged, kani police station scene, rain fight , good climax valla and 1st half ichina high ki easy ga chuseyachu. Sandeep madhav was terrific, BGM maatram damn good, really loved the score. May get mixed feelings but it will work. 👍 — 🖕 (@shasha_1495) November 21, 2019

If you,

A #GeorgeReddy fan

An Osmania University alumni

Fan of Cheguevara

A #Telanganite

Have a rebel in you.

Go watch #GeorgeReddy Before that, read a little bit about him so that some scenes makes sense and will be able to connect the dots and figure out what actually happened — NullPointerException (@mahi0x00) November 22, 2019

#Georgereddy 💥 Wonder why @PawanKalyan Haven’t done this masterpiece ,A Package of rebellion thoughts with electrifying Cinematography & Bgm ❗️ pic.twitter.com/CO5RfTXDJz — Bharath (@Bharath81837972) November 21, 2019

#GeorgeReddy below avg-average looks like director stuck between biopic and commercial movie without proper screenplay

edo undi ante undi

emotional connect 👎👎👎

last lo geroge ni podavadaniki vastunte lallan (who killed george) ani arustunaru theatre lo badha padakunda 🤦‍♂️ — 🚩 (@EvadaiteNakenti) November 21, 2019

#GeorgeReddy occasional highs tho first half vellipoindi. Few scenes aithey rachal🔥🤙especially BGM soul movie ki, oka vintage feel teesukostadi and scene ni elevate cheyadam lo 👍!! Canteen fight , lallan fight 💥 — 🖕 (@shasha_1495) November 21, 2019

#GeorgeReddy First Half has Two superbly designed fights, very inspiring speech before interval, terrific back ground score, impressive art work and good performance by @SandeepMadhav_ So far, Good. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) November 21, 2019

Watched #GeorgeReddy

Go with low expectations

Remove #Mahanati biopic from ur minds 😷🙏

TFI ki teliyakundane #Mahanati film tho oka bench mark set chesaru.

George Reddy inka baaga teeyochu, teesundalsindhi.

I’m Disappointed. — Cinema punch👊 (@Cinemapunch) November 21, 2019

Terrific 1st half Screenplay, BGM and #GeorgeReddy 👌🏻👌🏻 — God of Masses (@ImkaNTRi) November 21, 2019



The film is helmed by B Jeevan Reddy and the music of the film is composed by Suresh Bobbili. Sudhakar Yakkanti handled the camera and J Prathap Kumar had edited the film.