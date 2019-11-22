The most anticipated film George Reddy starring Sandeep Madhav, Satyadev Kancharana, Devika Daftardar, and Sanjay Reddy has hit the theatres today. The film has got mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. The film revolves around the life of a renowned student leader from Osmania University named George Reddy who fought for the rights of underprivileged students and was stabbed to death at the age of 25.
The film has opened well at the box office, thanks to the intriguing teaser and impressive trailer. Twitterati has taken to the micro-blogging site to pen down their reviews of the film.
One user wrote, “#GeorgeReddy 2nd half was slightly dragged, kani police station scene, rain fight , good climax valla and 1st half ichina high ki easy ga chuseyachu. Sandeep madhav was terrific, BGM maatram damn good, really loved the score. May get mixed feelings but it will work.”
The another user wrote, “If you, A #GeorgeReddy fan An Osmania University alumni Fan of Cheguevara A #Telanganite Have a rebel in you. Go watch #GeorgeReddy Before that, read a little bit about him so that some scenes makes sense and will be able to connect the dots and figure out what actually happened.”
The film is helmed by B Jeevan Reddy and the music of the film is composed by Suresh Bobbili. Sudhakar Yakkanti handled the camera and J Prathap Kumar had edited the film.