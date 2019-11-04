A German couple has filed a lawsuit against TUI cruise after they were allegedly kicked off the ship on the first day of their two-week Caribbean trip for having sex ‘too loudly’. The pair, identified as Renate and her husband Volker agreed that they forgot to close the balcony door and admit to being quite vocal.

Afterward, they got into a loud fight, although they say there was no violence or damage to the room.

When the ship’s hotel manager was informed about the ‘loud noises’ coming from the couple’s room, he paid them a visit and asked them to leave the ship, as per a report in Daily Mail.

After the incident, Renate and Volker claimed they were left stranded on an island with no suitcases and had to spend thousands of dollars on new flights.

The couple is now suing for damages, compensation for ‘pain’, and to reimburse the costs incurred trying to get back home.

However, the TUI Cruise said it was a security-related incident and they only made use of their house right.

“Due to a security-related incident, we have made use of our house right and asked the guests to leave the ship,” TUI Cruise said in a statement.