Berlin: In perhaps the most bizarre announcement ever, a woman from Berlin, Germany said that she is all set to marry a jumbo plane, which she has been ‘dating’ for the past six years!

The woman named Michele Köbke revealed that she has plans to tie the knot with the Boeing 737-800 at an intimate ceremony in the Netherlands, later this year.

The 30-year-old, who is a saleswoman, says that she ‘met’ the plane at Berlin Tegel airport back in March 2014, claiming it was love at first sight. She has even nicknamed the 737-800 “Schatz” which translates to “darling”.

Michele remembers that after seeing it for the first time, she was awed by the jet’s wings and thrusters. Finally, in September 2019, she was ‘finally’ able to get her hands on her ‘man’ and got the ‘opportunity’ to plant a kiss on the side of the 40-tonne aircraft.

Talking about her love, she told LadBible “The time in the hangar was the most beautiful moment of my life and when I was with him, we enjoyed our time together, we kissed and I caressed him. I plan to move into the hangar one day and my biggest dream is to be with Schatz and to live with him.I also want to marry him in the hangar and spend the whole night with him”.

Her bizarre relationship with the plane is an example of objectophilia, which is having a sexual or romantic attraction to an inanimate object.

However, Michele previously said she doesn’t see her relationship with the Boeing as any different to relationships between humans.