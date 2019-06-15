Germany has recently celebrated the Karneval der Kulturen festival that celebrates composite culture and diversity. Now, the videos from the festival have made its way to social media. The Germans and other Indian participants were seen dancing to Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Punjabi and Bollywood songs. Out of several videos, one clip that took the attention of the netizens was the video where the Germans can be seen dancing to Bhojpuri track ‘Lollipop Lagelu’and Sapna Choudhary’s popular song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’.

The video has gone crazily viral on the internet and netizens just can’t keep calm. The song is a staple for the celebrations in India and now its fever has also reached Germany.

Watch the video here:



Among others, there are other videos where the Indians in Germany can be seen performing on Bollywood songs.

The Karneval der Kulturen is a multicultural festival celebrated in Berlin every year. The celebrations include processions, theatre performances and musical events. This year, it was celebrated from June 7 to June 10.

Other videos include the evergreen Punjabi song Tunak Tunak Tu.



However, many posts on social media wrongly claimed that the video is from England, the venue of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

After the video went viral, AFWA got in touch with Neeraja Nair, one of the heads of the dance group named Berlin Indiawaale, who also took part in the festival on June 9. Nair said, “This year, 73 countries displayed their culture at the festival. We walked about 3-5 kilometre. We were probably around the street called Herman Platz, where a Ganesha temple is also located when the Bhojpuri song was played.”

Berlin Indiawaale selects songs from across India and presents it in the form of dance performances every year at different International festivals.