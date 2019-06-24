IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan who identifies herself as a Kashmiri bahu (daughter-in-law) is now driving fans crazy on social media with her wink and cute dimples.

In her latest Instagram video, she is seen with a not-to-missed- wink. The video does not carry any caption but has been viewed by almost 165,000 times on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.

“I can’t explain your place in my heart, I am sure one day I meet you mam and hug tightly,” a user wrote on her Instagram handle.

Another user commented, “So beautiful Mehendi and those tiny dimples in your cheeks were so cute that I watched this again for 4 more times.”

One more user wrote a line from film Simmba, ‘Aankh mare ladki aankh mare.’

“You inspired half of India, mostly girls, who think they can’t do anything, God bless your administration,” wrote another user.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram 😍 A post shared by Tina Dabi Khan (@dabi_tina) on Jun 22, 2019 at 10:05am PDT



Tina, the 24-year-old IAS officer Tina Dabi clinched the top position in the Union Public Service Commission examination in 2015.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) couple Tina Dabi Khan got married with Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi in a private ceremony at a resort in Pahalgam in Kashmir in April this year. Their love story has all the elements of a masala Bollywood film. Tina Dabi, a Dalit, met Athar Amar-ul Shafi Khan for the first time at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in North Block for a felicitation function on May 11, 2015, and fell in love with each other.

With inputs from IANS!