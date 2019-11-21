Turns out you can make a career out of smoking weed! Yes, we are not kidding, a company in America wants to pay you to do that.

American Marijuana, a medical marijuana online magazine that provides research on cannabis products is looking to hire someone for $3,000 a month to review marijuana. So, all that the employee has to do is sit at home, smoke weed every day and get paid wholesomely for it!

However, you need to be an expert with ‘extensive knowledge on the subject’ and not just a recreational smoker, the company warns.

Each month, the selected candidate will get a box in the mail with different brands and varieties of products to test. The products can all range from vapes, weed, edibles, and CBD oils. He/she will then be required to review a wide variety of cannabis products and give unbiased reviews and opinions of the product. They will also have to write blog posts for the products and film video reviews and the company expects the person to give their honest and unbiased opinion.

The Magazine, in its job description notes, ”If you think you got the guts to smoke weed every day (plays Snoop Dogg song) and get paid doing it, you might just be the guy we need. But DO NOT expect us to hire you just because you can smoke because we’re looking for a guy who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers”.

However, to qualify, you have to live somewhere in the US or Canada where medical marijuana is legal. Currently, 22 states and Washington, DC, allow marijuana for medical purposes. You also need to be physically fit and healthy and be 18 years or older.