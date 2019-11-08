Mumbai: The next time you take a shortcut and leap across a railway track in Mumbai, be prepared to meet ‘Yamraj’ (the Lord of Death). However, this is not your conventional Yamraj, because instead of taking your life away, he is there to save it!

The awareness campaign is the brainchild of the Western Railway, with an aim to deter people from walking on the railways tracks. Started on November 6, the drive was conducted at crowded stations like Andheri & Malad where many cases of trespassing have been resorted. Pictures posted on Western Railway’s official Twitter handle show a man dressed as ‘Yamraj’ carrying people off the railway track and bringing them back onto the platform.

As per reports, trespassing on tracks has accounted for 19,781 deaths in a decade in Mumbai and at least, 700 people died because of trespassing in the June itself.

This Yamraj ji saves lives. He catches people who are endangering their lives by trespassing the railway tracks, but to save them. This Yamraj picks people to release them safely. Please do NOT cross tracks, it's dangerous. pic.twitter.com/PT81eYVajL — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

Mumbai: Western Railway, with Railway Protection Force (RPF), is creating an awareness among people about the dangers of trespassing & crossing railway lines. A man costumed as ‘Yamraj’ is providing safety awareness info to people & intervening to stop them from walking on tracks pic.twitter.com/0qnXsUiHHC — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

“Do not cross the train tracks in an unauthorized manner. It can be fatal. Those who cross the train tracks in an unauthorized manner will find Yamraj in front of them. In Mumbai, people are being made aware through the character of Yamraj by the Western Railways in association with RPF,” Ministry of Railways said in its caption in Hindi.

Members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have taken on this responsibility of dressing up as ‘Yamraj’ to educate passengers on trespassing and its implications.

अनाधिकृत रूप से पटरी पार ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है । अगर आप अनाधिकृत तरीक़े से पटरी को पार करते हैं तो सामने यमराज खड़े हैं । मुंबई में पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा आरपीएफ के साथ मिलकर 'यमराज' के कैरेक्टर के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/UM5O5OYQIR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 7, 2019

अगर पटरी पार करोगे तो मैं तुम्हें अपने साथ ले जाऊँगा -said Yamraj during the awareness drive against Trespassing by RPF/WR in slum areas adjoining Railway tracks for saving precious lives&injuries to the people who trespass. पटरी पार करना खतरनाक ही नहीं अपितु कानूनन जुर्म भी है। pic.twitter.com/SdHytaaVn4 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

People on social media have praised the campaign and lauded the Railways for coming up with such a creative solution

Excellent initiative👌👌👌and m sure public will follow the rules more seriously. — Paras Joshi (@Parasjoshi12881) November 7, 2019

Great concept!

Teaching with humour. — Kadir Ahmed Malik (@Er_KadirAMalik) November 7, 2019

Earlier, Bengaluru Police and Gurgaon Traffic Police had also started similar campaigns and sought the help of ‘Yamraj’ to create road safety awareness.