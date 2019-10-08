New York: Well, once wasn’t enough for them! That’s why the very-much-in-love couple, singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin said their wedding vows for the second time in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina by the May River recently.

Now, the couple has finally released some breathtakingly beautiful photos from their big day and we can’t help swooning over them. Bieber who looked dashing in a sharp tux, took to Instagram and wrote, “My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it’s cute).”

In another picture, Beiber shared a picture of himself locking lips with his wife in front of a white backdrop.

Well, Hailey Bieber was a vision in white! The model wore a Virgil Abloh Off-White atelier wedding dress created especially for her on her special request. The dress contained intricate lace detailing and the glorious long veil’s border contained a beautiful message, “TILL DEATH DO US PART.”

Take a look at this perfect monochrome picture:

The second wedding was much more formal, with their family and friends all gathering together at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. A reported 154 guests were in attendance for the ceremony at Somerset Chapel, including Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls.

The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.