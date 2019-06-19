In a gross incident, a massive hunter spider was pictured eating on a possum at Mount Field National Park in Tasmania. The spider was spotted by a couple who were having their own time in the park. The huntsman had the head and some of the possum’s body in its mouth as it hung from the wall of a building.

Possum is quite a bit smaller than the marsupials who are endemic to Australasia and the Americas. These ones are pygmy possums who are an endangered species and grow to about 12 cms and weigh up to 50 grams.

Tasmania resident Justine Latton posted an image of the spider munching possum and it appears to show a rather large spider. The caption of the photo says, “Possum-eating spider! Taken by my husband at Mt Field lodge”.

Take a look at the pictures:

The stunned reactions included remarks about how amazing nature really is, and that “everyone’s gotta eat, but man!”

Ok thanks! Now I’m gonna have nightmares. — ⚾️ Sheri M ⚾️ (@ersheri) June 19, 2019

if this is a juvenile spider…mammy spider could snap a Tasmi baby from its grib…😒🤔🤔 — ESSAR (@Kenny141975) June 19, 2019

OMG that’s so gross 😱 — Alex (@alex38cv) June 18, 2019

Dinner for one — Albert Correia (@AlbertCorreia9) June 18, 2019

Looks like a small mouse — Rich (@richrymal) June 18, 2019

Huntsman spiders are large, hairy and can have a leg span of up to 15 centimetres. They have been known to eat small birds and frogs, possums are less likely to be on their menu.