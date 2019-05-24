Actor Shabana Azmi congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his landslide victory in the 17th Lok Sabha Election. The veteran film personality took to social media and made a congratulatory tweet for the PM. However, she got trolled for making the tweet. Shabana made a simple tweet that read, “This is such a strong mandate from the people of India Congratulations @narendramodi and the NDA led by BJP” (sic)

What a strong mandate the people of India have given. Congratulations @narendramodi and NDA led by BJP. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 23, 2019

The Modi supporters on Twitter, who have been celebrating the leader’s win, launched an attack on the actor and asked her to leave India. This was in retaliation to a statement that was reportedly made by Shabana at an event. The actor allegedly said that she would go to Pakistan if PM Narendra Modi wins the election. She later condemned the reports and said she was born in India and would take her last breath here.

Shabana’s clarification that her statement was from the ‘fake news brigade’ clearly didn’t stop the haters from trolling her on Twitter. The comments on her tweet ranged from ‘Fir Kab Pakistan ja rahe ho ji..’ to ‘So when you leaving our beautiful nation?Please do it quick we can’t bear dump more then one limit’. Check out a few here:

Konse desh me jana pasand karegi aap…. aa gaya modi — i_m_sankey (@imsankey1) May 23, 2019

Fir Kab Pakistan ja rahe ho ji.. — Satish Kochar (@satieshkochar) May 23, 2019

मैडम आप हिंदुस्तान को कब छोड़ रही है? क्योंकि आपने ही कहा था मोदी जी फिर से PM बने तो आप देश को छोड़ेगी. — विराट हिन्दू (@PendharkarRahul) May 23, 2019

टिकट बुक करा लिया समझौता एक्सप्रेस का या फिर पैदल ही निकल रही हो। — Ajay Chaudhary (@jaatajay879) May 23, 2019

U were suppose to leave d country if @narendramodi ji wins. So now ur time to show up — AK desh bhakt/ vandematram (@ashutosh_surat) May 23, 2019

Leaving India? Or staying? 😄 — Pritish Dinesh Sathe (@Pritish_s_) May 23, 2019

Are you interested in flying on Mig 21 With Captain Abhinandan🏹🏹😩😩 — Reforming Bharat (@Chaewalli) May 23, 2019

Many prominent names from the industry took to social media to wish Modi for his historic win. Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, and Ajay Devgn among others wrote congratulatory messages for PM Modi on social media.