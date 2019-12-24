Google celebrates December 24 as Christmas Eve with their annual ‘Happy Holidays’ doodles. They have rolled out a special Doodle for the festival. The illustration shows the Doodle is decorated with a Christmas tree. On day 2 of Happy Holidays, Google is ringing in the season with a series of Doodles to wish you a “Happy Holidays 2019!” Santa Claus’ gif while riding on his sleigh can be seen on the doodle.

The note by Google says “No matter how you choose to celebrate, ‘tis the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year! Happy holidays!”

While Christmas is observed majorly by Christians around the world, over the years it is celebrated by people of different beliefs and traditions. Christmas has now become an integral part of the holiday season with the Christmas Eve becoming a major celebration. Christmas is also said to be the short form of Christ’s mass. The word ‘Christmas’ has been derived from the old English word ‘Cristes Maesse’, which means the Mass of Christ.

And of course our love for Santa Claus who never gets old! While that is the celebratory part, Christmas is annually celebrated on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Christians, Bible says that Jesus, the son of God was born to Mother Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem around 2000 years ago. December 25 is considered as Christmas has a lot of legends and stories attached to it. The Romans chose December 25 as it marked the winter solstice, the shortest and darkest day of the year as it would also mark the beginning of longer days. On these days, the Sun would be present for a longer spell in the sky.