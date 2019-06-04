Google Doodle is celebrating 50 years of Pride by making us taking through the five decades of Pride history, all through the evolving and international pride parade. Today Google celebrates the fifth anniversary of the celebration and acceptance of gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual identities. The month of June is usually celebrated as the LGBTQI+ community as Pride Month. On making the Doodle, Nate Swinehart, the artist of the Doodle said on the Google website, “The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community.”

He further said, “In celebrating 50 years of Pride, my coworker Cynthia Cheng first had the idea to depict the parade itself and show it growing in size and momentum across the decades. Inspired by this concept, I began exploring different styles that could fully capture the feeling of a growing parade and relate to all who are a part of it. After several experiments, I landed on the idea of using strips of cut paper to depict the people and setting.”

Paper is flat and simple by nature, but by adding multiple layers of depth across the decades, I could show the growth of the community over time. Colour also played a huge part in the conception, as I wanted to depict the vibrancy and energy of the community. While everything begins with shades of grey, we first see the rainbow through a community space. Colour then begins to spread, first in individual people, then to the city around them, until it finally overtakes the entire composition. I also wanted the progression of colour to be meaningful, beginning with the initial pink triangle that was reclaimed by the community as a symbol of liberation. From there, we go back through the rainbow from purple to red, until we see all the colours come together harmoniously in the final image, he added.

H also said, “Working on this Doodle was a very personal project for me. As a member of the LBGTQ+ community, I am very familiar with the struggle of feeling included, accepted, and that I am a ‘part’ of this world. Before I joined Google in 2014, I remember opening up the Google homepage to see a Doodle celebrating the Winter Olympics, depicting the colours of the Pride flag. I was completely blown away. Looking at the front page of Google, I was filled with hope and a feeling of belonging. That moment was a large part of why I wanted to become a Doodler. I recognized the opportunity we have to make a positive impact on the world and to help make people feel seen, heard, and valued.”

He added, “I have witnessed the strides forward for queer people over the decades, and today, many of us celebrate a level of freedom I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams while I was growing up. I’m hopeful for the future and a day when everyone, regardless of their identification, can stand and march proudly in celebration. Happy Pride!”