Today, June 21, marks the longest day of the year or Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere which means that the Earth will experience longer daylight than every other day. Google also celebrates the day with a doodle that marks the start of summer. In the doodle, you will see a picture of the earth with a pine tree at the top that receives the sunlight. Interestingly, the earth also has eyes and it looks up while receiving the sunlight for the longest hour. This is to be noted that when it is summer in Northern Hemisphere, it is winter in Southern Hemisphere.

Indians will be celebrating this day by doing yoga as this day is also observed as International Yoga Day. People get together and celebrate the day by taking part in mass yoga sessions.

Today, sunrise took place at 5:234:40 am and will set at 19:21:57 pm. The total length of the day will be 13 hours and 58 minutes and 16 seconds.

A solstice occurs when the sun is at the highest point in the sky relatively to the equator. This means today Northern Hemisphere is tilted fully towards the sun. And because the North Pole is tilted to its extremes towards the sun, Arctic Circle will see 24 hours of daylight.

The reason that Summer Solstice makes a day longer is not because it adds few more hours to the already 24 hours cycle, rather it is longer because this day receives the longest hours daylight in the Northern Hemisphere. Those parts of North of the Equator will receive the most sunlight on a Summer Solstice day.

The summer solstice will leave earth to receive the maximum energy of sunlight today but would not make its the hottest day. The science behind this is Earth doesn’t release the absorbed energy immediately. It absorbs and process and then releases the energy later. So, the energy absorbed today will reflect in the later part of July or August usually. This phenomenon, according to Weather Works is called Seasonal Temperature Lag.