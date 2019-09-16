Google Doodle is celebrating singer and guitarist BB King’s 94th birth anniversary today. A caricature of the King with a guitar in hand takes over the google search engine bar. BB King, originally named as Riley B King, was a famous American singer-songwriter, guitarist and a record producer. He is often credited for introducing a ‘sophisticated’ style of soloing based on fluid string bending and shimmering vibrato.

For his contribution to the world of Rock and Roll music, King is considered one of the most influential ‘blues musicians’ of all time. In fact, he is one of the ‘three kings of the blues guitar’, thereby earning the name ‘The King of the Blues Guitar.’

King is a celebrated musician, also because of the fact that he showed an exemplary level of hardwork and dedication even in his 70s. He was known to perform in as many as 200 concerts in a year. In fact, in the year 1956, he reportedly did 342 shows.

King developed high blood pressure and diabetes in his later years and passed away in his sleep on May 15, 2015, at the age of 89. His daughters alleged that he was poisoned by two of his associates. However, the autopsy showed no evidence to justify the claim and it was declared that King died of small strokes due to his type 2 diabetes.