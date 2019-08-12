The life and legacy of the father of India’s space programme Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai was commemorated by Google with a doodle on his 100th birth anniversary on Monday. Mumbai-based guest artiste Pavan Rajurkar celebrated the talent of award-winning Indian physicist, industrialist, and innovator (who established ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai with the doodle.

Vikram Sarabhai was born on August 12, 1919, in Ahmedabad and came from the famous Sarabhai family of India who were major industrialists committed to the Indian independence movement. He attended Gujarat College before earning his doctorate from Cambridge University.

Known as the cradle of space sciences in India, the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) was founded in 1947 by Vikram Sarabhai. He started a project for the fabrication and launch of an Indian satellite. As a result, the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was put in orbit in 1975 from a Russian cosmodrome. He was only 28 at that time. Sarabhai served for PRL from 1966-1971.

The decade following independence in 1947 was a witness to a surge of innovative ideas to build a fledgeling independent nation into a model democratic state committed to growth with equity in the development of its people. Vikram Sarabhai was also the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. He along with other Ahmedabad-based industrialists played a major role in the creation of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Sarabhai received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1962. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) in 1972.

In 1973, a crater on the moon was named in his honour.

Indian Postal Department released a commemorative Postal Stamp on his first death anniversary (30 December 1972).