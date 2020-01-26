New Delhi: Search engine giant Google is celebrating India’s 71st Republic Day by dedicating a beautiful doodle depicting the country’s diverse culture and heritage.

The doodle is illustrated by Singapore-based artist Meroo Seth.

From world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate, a wide array of fauna like the national bird to classical arts, textiles, and dances, the doodle merged India’s rich cultural heritage in a colourful illustration.

Last year’s doodle on Republic Day, designed by artist Reshidev RK, had featured Rashtrapati Bhavan in the background along with a display of the country’s iconic monuments and heritage.

Seventy years ago, on January 26, India’s Constitution came into effect.

The Republic Day parade ceremony on Sunday will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will pay tributes to soldiers who died fighting for the country.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the grand Republic Day parade in the national capital, which will be a display of India’s military might as well as the country’s culture and heritage.

Sunday will also mark the first Republic Day celebrations of the new decade. This will also be the first Republic Day during the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.