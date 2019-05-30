ICC World Cup 2019 is all set to begin today with England and South Africa match. To mark the beginning of the World Cup fever, which opens at the Oval in London, Google has come out with a colourful and animated Doodle. If you open the giant search engine today, you will see a black screen with the symbol of ball and wicket. It further gets animated with two people playing cricket. Clicking on the Doodle will further take you to the entire schedule and dates of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Cricket World Cup takes place every four years and is the world’s leading contest in one day cricket. Ten teams play to compete for the cup through a qualifying process. This year the World Cup will be hosted in England and Wales.

The World’s first international cricket match, between Canada and the United States, took place in 1844. The very first World Cup tournament was held in 1975, which was won by West Indies.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony took place at The Mall, in the City of Westminster, Central London on May 29. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will begin on 09:30 PM IST (IST), 04:00 GMT and 05:00 PM BST (British Standard Time).

Team India will kick start their campaign against the Proteas on June 5. The format for the 2019 edition will see 10 best teams in the world going head-to-head in a Round-Robin format. The CWC’19 will culminate with the fifth final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14.

The 45-day tournament will see 48 matches to be played. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly planned events like live sport, music and entertainment for 4,000 fans – who will be present at the venue.