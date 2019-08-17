New Delhi: Google’s algorithm has always something interesting up its sleeves while searching for keywords, and the latest victim of its algorithm is Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

For some unknown reason, google search ends up showing pictures of Imran Khan when ‘Bhikhari’ word is searched, which means ‘beggar’.

The anomaly of the google search engine became a talking point last year when it threw photos of US President Donald Trump while searching the word ‘idiot’.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was even asked about it during a Congressional hearing in the US: Why do images of Donald Trump show up when one searches the word ‘idiot’ on Google?

Pichai said that the algorithm collates data from millions of web pages collected and stored by Google to generate results for a term that is searched on its engine.

Pichai added that it wasn’t ‘little men’ sitting behind the search screen at Google Headquarters, messing with Trump.

‘Bhikhari‘ keyword and Imran Khan photos can be linked to Pakistan’s economy, as they have been looking for funds to boost the market.

Earlier today, the United States slashed the aid disbursed under Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) 2010 by nearly USD 440 million.

Imran Khan was informed about the slash in the US aid three weeks before his planned visit to Washington.

Last year, the US had suspended USD 1.66 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, following President Donald Trump’s directive.

In September 2018, Pakistan was also denied a financial aid worth USD 300 million by the US military owing to the growing concerns regarding Islamabad’s failure to tackle terrorism.