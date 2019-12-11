New Delhi: As the year is coming to an end, search engine giant Google has released its annual Year in Search 2019 list to highlight most searched trends on its platform across India. When it comes to the most searched personalities, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has topped the list followed by Lata Mangeshkar and Yuvraj Singh.

Abhinandan Varthaman

The IAF pilot became a face of unflinching courage in the wake of his capture by Pakistan in February this year. The 36-year-old was flying a MiG-21 Bison which was shot down by a group of F-16s of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), over Jammu’s Nowshera on February 27. On August 15, he was conferred the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry medal.

Varthaman, had also featured in the Yahoo’s ‘Most Searched Personality’ at the 7th spot as the entire nation was hooked to the news of his dramatic capture and release.

Lata Mangeshkar

Singer Lata Mangeshkar was the second most searched personality, as Indians flocked to Google to search about the condition of her health after she was hospitalised in November due to pneumonia.

Notably, the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar returned home on December 8th after being hospitalised for around a month at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The (cont) https://t.co/nHAQuCozF9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Yuvraj Singh

Third in the list is cricketer Yuvraj Singh whose decision to take a retirement from international cricket saddened fans. After a career spanning 17 years, the much-loved cricketer decided to call it quits and announced his decision in a press conference, following which social media was flooded with messages from fans.

The man who starred in India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup victories, @YUVSTRONG12 announces his retirement from International cricket. What's your favourite #YuvrajSingh moment in international cricket? pic.twitter.com/7Bw5LnwOFG — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

Anand Kumar

Noted mathematician Anand Kumar, was aggressively searched by Indians on Google after Hrithik Roshan released Super 30, a movie based on his life. Anand Kumar has been an inspiration as he has been running a highly innovative Super 30 programme for the last 18 years to mentor 30 students free off cost through year-long residential coaching for India’s premier IIT-JEE.

Next up in the list is Uri fame actor Vicky Kaushal, cricketer Rishabh Pant, viral sensation Ranu Mondal, actress Tara Sutaria, TV actor and Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla and actress Koena Mitra.

Interestingly, Ranu Mondal featured on the list at the 7th spot as she became an overnight internet sensation after her video of singing legendary Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Lag Ja Gale’ went viral on social media.