Hapur: A video is going viral on social media, in which a senior government official’s SUV in Uttar Pradesh is seen running over vegetables of a farmer at a state government-run market.

The incident which has attracted widespread criticism, happened on Saturday at a market in Hapur district when Sushil Kumar, the secretary of the market, went on a surprise anti-encroachment drive.

This footage is from a @UPGovt sabzi mandi in #Hapur. A top official of the mandi went on a anti encroachment drive today. His driver seen in the footage using official vehicle to crush vegetables that a poor farmer was selling inside the mandi …. pic.twitter.com/OM8mnf0DgB — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 16, 2019

As per NDTV, the farmer was allegedly selling vegetables without permission and had spread out a sheet at the market. As seen in the video, Kumar’s white SUV is seen repeatedly running over and over on the sheet, entirely crushing the vegetables.

As per locals, Kumar’s driver was driving the SUV, while the officer was nearby in the market.

“We have told them many times not to sit on the road and instead, sit at shops. We’ve also said that those who don’t have shops can apply for a license and we will process it,” the officer said.

After watching the video, the official said that he reprimanded the driver on the spot and asked him “not to do such things.”

Meanwhile, people on social media haven’t taken this lightly and criticized the official for his arrogance and high-handedness. People have pointed out that even if the farmer was selling vegetables without permission, he shouldn’t have been subjected to such cruel treatment.

Many also condemned the wastage of vegetables that belonged to the farmer.

…. Even if farmer was selling at wrong spot / without permission , is this how he should have been treated ? We live in a country where many sleep hungry and yet this level of arrogance of this official and his lackeys ! It is just disgusting ! — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 16, 2019

He should be suspended and arrested for endangering the lives and destroying property of the farmer. — Chaitanya Shinde (@JoyousChaitu) November 16, 2019

This is the way we honour our farmers. This is the system we follow, farmers in this country to struggle for seeds, fertilizers, labour management and finally marketing his products. This very serious — S S Babjee (@babjee_s) November 17, 2019

What kind of behaviour is this from an official that one should respect, in my opinion no respect should be given because he can't show respect either .

Police should be called and he should be punished. — Petra bach (@P004474931) November 17, 2019

It any seem high handedness. But is required once in while. If citizens are not willing to follow then they should be made to fear law. These leftist talk only encourages lawlessness. I challenge the leftist to do the same in China! — Koteswara Rao Muntha (@munthakrao) November 17, 2019