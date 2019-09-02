The headlines are flooded with celebrities turning mothers these days and the latest entrant in the list of embracing motherhood is Grand Masti star, Bruna Abdullah. Blessed with a baby girl, Bruna’s happiness knew no bounds and sharing her uncontained joy, the diva revealed her newborn daughter’s name too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bruna uploaded her little munchkin’s picture, sleeping peacefully inside her cradle, wrapped under the quilt. The post was captioned, “I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her .. @alfromscotland (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Brazilian model–actress Bruna Abdullah got noticed with her performance in Bollywood song Subah Hone Na De with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the movie Desi Boyz. She then went on to star in films like Grand Masti, Mastizaade and I Hate Luv Storys. She has also made an appearance in a bunch of advertisements and in Tamil movie Billa II. Bruna Abdullah always leaves the temperatures soaring with her hot photos. The model is very active on social media and loves to share photos of her glam life every now and then.