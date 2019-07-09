The video creating app Tik Tok has millions of users who keep uploading hilarious videos on the social media platform. From viral challenges to the viral videos, Tik Tok has emerged as one of the most popular application. After the #CycleOhCycle challenge, now an adorable video clip of a grandmother and her grandson has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the duo can be seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the film 3 and it has created a lot of stir on social media.

The video is shared on Twitter by a user named Amit and he wrote, “Some TikTok videos are super cute. Check this one out. (sic)”

Watch it here:

Some TikTok videos are super cute. Check this one out 😃 pic.twitter.com/M1sM1AHxi9 — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) July 6, 2019













The video has received 2,272 retweets and 8,161 likes so far. However, this is not the only video but there are several other videos shared by the Tik Tok user along with his grandmother.

Twitter users have commented on the video and they find it cute. One user tweeted, “Cutie pie Dadi” while the other commented, “She is so cute… Toothless”

Check out the reactions here:

Best best best ❤️ — desi mojito 😎 (@desimojito) July 6, 2019

Loved it — Hiral (@HiralShah27) July 6, 2019

Luv u dadi. What a way to start my day. — nitin sharma (@nitn123) July 7, 2019

Super daadi — Tamal Das তমাল দাস (@tamal_d) July 6, 2019

This aaji is so cute — Moni Pati (@PatiMoni) July 6, 2019

Really soo cute 😍😍😍 — Priyanka sharma 🇮🇳 (@Aadishakti_101) July 6, 2019

She is so cute… Toothless 😍😍😍 — Sangacious (@SangeetaSuryav4) July 6, 2019

Users of the app keep sharing their videos linked to every challenge, something that has made TikTok as one of the most popular apps. Last week, ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ and ‘Horn challenge’ were trending on TikTok. Many users created funny videos and shared them using the hashtag.