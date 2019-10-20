Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, who literally broke the internet after she joined photo-sharing up Instagram where she uploaded her first picture with F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars Matt LaBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. Now, a video of her with Reese Witherspoon, who played her sister on the famous comedy show, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the warring sisters can be seen performing a short scene from one of the episodes where they played Rachel and Jill Green. Witherspoon took to Instagram to post the video and wrote, “One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS! 🥰 #theGreenSisters. (sic)”

In the video, the two look at a piece of paper with the F.R.I.E.N.D.S scene first. Aniston says: “This is where you say the line you love so much.” Witherspoon asks, “Well, we could say the lines, do you remember your line?” Making it clear she’s forgotten her line, Aniston replies: “Uh, uh, uh-uh. But you, you, umm.” Witherspoon holds up the sheet of paper over their faces and Aniston recalls, “I say, “You can’t have Ross!” Witherspoon replies, “Can’t have, can’t have! The only thing I can’t have is dairy!” She also shows a picture of the sisters sitting on a sofa inside the F.R.I.E.N.D.S meet-up spot Central Perk where Rachel worked as a waitress in the earlier episodes.

Recently, Jennifer uploaded a video on Instagram where she can be seen acting to break her phone and thanks fans for a ‘kind and glitch welcome.”



She has also uploaded her childhood picture and photo of her present self. She captioned it as, “#TBT In style, then and now. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram #TBT In style, then and now… A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 17, 2019 at 11:48am PDT



Celebs who joined Aniston’s Insta page include her telly “Friends”, of course pals. On her part, Aniston is following Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Mendes, Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Timberlake, Orlando Bloom, Michelle Obama, and her ex, Justin Theroux.