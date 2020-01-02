Fujian: After discovering that his fiance was cheating on him, a groom decide to take revenge in the best manner possible-by exposing her in front of her family and friends.

Yes, this bizarre spectacle played out in the province of Fujian in south-eastern China on December 26, where the groom played an explicit video of the bride in bed with her brother-in-law for all to see. It has been reported that the bride had an affair with the husband of her pregnant sister.

The video, which has gone viral was shown on a big screen in front of stunned family and friends, during their wedding ceremony and the groom tells the bride: “You thought I didn’t know?”

She retaliates by throwing her bouquet at him.

According to online reports, the couple had been in a relationship for two years and got engaged six months ago. It’s being said that he found about the affair after he got home surveillance cameras installed at their future home during a renovation project.

However, Jiang Zhe Hu Ba Jie, a Chinese entertainment blogger has alleged that the bride in the video was the victim of domestic violence and agreed to marry the man after he supposedly agreed to pay for her car and apartment, according to a report in the Mail.

While some believe the incident to be real, others argue that the clips have been used by a video app as a marketing stunt. Nevertheless, the video has gone viral and is doing the rounds of social media, worldwide.