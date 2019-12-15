Muzaffarnagar: During Indian weddings, the grooms side do as they please and often put the brides side to unpleasant situations. The sad part is they usually get away with it, but not in this case.

On Saturday, a groom was kicked out of his own wedding and the ‘baraat’ was sent back after the groom abused some women from the bride’s side. The incident took place in the Sisauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.

The situation escalated when, as per the ‘joota chori’ custom, women from the bride’s side took away the groom’s shoes and demanded money in return. Nothing wrong with that, right?

However, the custom, which is often marked by light-hearted banter, angered 22-year-old groom Vivek Kumar, who resorted to abusing the women. The family members of the bride tried to pacify the groom but instead, he even got angrier. Further he hurled expletives at the bride side and even slapped one person.

When the news of this ruckus reached the bride, she called off the wedding. The entire baraat was sent back, but the groom, his father and two relatives were held captive by the bride’s family. The bride made the groom’s family agree to pay back the Rs 10 lakh that he had received as dowry.

Meanwhile, the police was called and a compromise was reached with either of both parties refusing to file a formal complaint.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait, who was among the village elders that tried to intervene in the matter, said that the bride refused to marry the groom despite persuasions.

Well, good for her!