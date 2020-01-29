After their elopement, a relative of both families said that they knew each other from living in the same area and that friends disclosed they had previously been in a relationship after they disappeared.
Speaking to PTI, the relative said, “Since they knew each other, it is possible that they might have decided to rekindle their old love and eventually eloped together. They came into contact once again after Patel sought the hand of Raval’s daughter for his son. When both the families were busy in the preparations for the marriage, which was scheduled for the second week of February, both of them eloped on January 10.”