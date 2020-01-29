Navsari: And the lovebirds have returned! A middle-aged couple who had eloped just some weeks before their children were to get married to each other in Gujarat have returned to their respective homes on January 26.

The shocking elopement had made national headlines and left both the families red-faced.

On January 10, Himmat Patel of Surat and Shobhna Raval of Navsari had gone missing and a police complaint had been lodged to trace them, following which the ceremony had been put on hold.

“Patel’s son was to wed Raval’s daughter next month. After being missing since January 10, Patel and Raval appeared before Surat and Navsari police respectively on January 26. Both of them stayed in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh during this period,” the police said.

Upon her return, Raval’s husband refused to take her back so she went to her paternal home, Navsari superintendent of police Girish Pandya said.