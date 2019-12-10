Surat: A temple in Gujarat is winning hearts online after it launched a noble initiative aimed at saving electricity.

In a move which has earned a lot of praise, the management of Badrinarayan temple in Gujarat’s Surat district switched to using solar power for managing shrine’s energy consumption. That’s not it, the temple administration is now using the money saved to promote education in the region.

Temple’s trustee Praveen Chandra said that the electricity bill used to be very high, so they switched to solar power. He also added that fifty-kilowatt capacity solar panels have been installed on the terrace of the temple with an expense of Rs 25 Lakh.

“The motive behind this was to save money. The bill has dropped from Rs 1.5-2 Lakh per month to Rs 10-12,000 per month. With the money that is saved every month, the shrine started a college and a school for Sanskrit,” Chandra said.

News agency ANI took to Twitter to share the news online.

Praveen Chandra, temple's trustee: The electricity bill used to be very high. So motive behind this was to save money. The bill dropped from Rs 1.5-2 Lakh per month to Rs 10-12,000 per month now. With the money that was saved, we started a college and a school for Sanskrit.(6.12) https://t.co/Ahm5yuiFB7 pic.twitter.com/kGuU2ga88g — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

People on social media applauded the initiative and commented that such a gesture should be replicated at other places too. Here’s how they reacted:

According to a report in the Times of India, in October this year, 29 government colleges of Rajasthan brought down their monthly electricity bills to zero with the help of solar energy.

Notably, solar power is ‘pollution-free’ and it is the best renewable energy source. Time to switch?