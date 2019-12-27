New Delhi: There’s nothing worse than getting cheated on and its automatic for a person to get angry when one’s confronted with the disturbing reality. However, things got a little out of hand in one such instance in Gujarat, where a woman thrashed and dragged her cheating husband and his alleged girlfriend, out of the movie hall.

It all happened when earlier this week, the 45-year-old woman from Ahmedabad, got a call from an acquaintance informing her that her husband was watching ‘Mardaani-2’ in a cinema hall, according to a report in The Times of India.

What’s the big deal in that, right? That’s what the woman thought too until she was told by her acquaintance that her husband was accompanied by a 35-year-old woman. This was enough to get her suspicious, so to clear her doubts, she decided to check on him herself and reached the theatre where her husband was enjoying the movie.

Well, her life turned upside down as her suspicion turned out to be true after she saw her husband romancing another woman. Flying into a rage, the woman slapped and thrashed both of them and dragged them out of their corner seats in full public view.

After thrashing them, the woman called up police control room and told them about the situation she was in. However, infidelity no longer being illegal, the police team sent all three of them back after counselling them.