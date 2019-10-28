A day after Diwali is a special day for Gujaratis as they celebrate their New Year is also known as Bestu Varas. This year, the Gujarati New Year is falling on October 28. The day is also celebrated as Govardhan Puja all over the country. While many Hindu communities celebrate their New Year during the Chaitra month, Gujaratis celebrate it during the Kartik month as they deem it to be auspicious.

Significance:

On Gujarati New Year, people clean their houses, make sweets, wear new clothes and wish their loved and dear ones. However, the most important work of the day is the beginning of the new accounting books for businesspersons and as the Gujarati community is more business-driven this day is highly significant and auspicious for them. They close the previous year’s accounting book and worship the new book with the intent of better prospects and a great financial year ahead. They pray to Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth) and Lord Ganesha (God of prosperity and well-being) for divine blessings. This puja is called Chopda Puja. Chopda in Gujarati means accounting books.

History:

As per the history goes, little Lord Krishna lifted the whole hill with his little finger, people trickled under the hill to take shelter from the storm.

The Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is also called Varsha-pratipada or Padwa and coincides with Sudekam. People clean their houses, prepare rangolis and wear new clothes and offer pujas at the temples. People were wishing each other on a special day and traders and businessmen were ushering in new accounts and new businesses with the hope of gaining prosperity.