The Parliament had a heated session this Monday morning at the end of which Amit Shah’s proposal to scrap Article 370 was passed and one of the first celebrities to hail the move was actor-entrepreneur Gul Panag who immediately put out a tweet accolading the government. While fans flooded her tweet with mixed reactions, Gul hoped to hear from the “average Kashmiris” now that the “connectivity is restored” according to her.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Gul wrote, “370 gone! That was an incredibly bold move. Good luck @PMOIndia @HMOIndia (sic)”. She the added another comment in the same thread which read, “I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too. #370Abolished (sic).”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in Rajya Sabha. Soon after the announcement, a Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 by the President of India was published in the Gazette of India.

The provisions of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 have been scrapped, giving the union of India powers to redraw the boundaries. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir with Legislature and Ladakh without Legislature.

This came after the government on late Sunday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar. An official statement read, “As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.”

Before this, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest.