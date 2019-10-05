Heading out for an exotic getaway this weekend are actor-entrepreneur Gul Panag and her little munchkin Nihaal who went snorkelling at the Maldives. Not only did Gul gave a sneak-peek into her brief trip and made fans swoon over the pictures that looked perfect holiday goals but also set the Internet on fire as she shared a throwback from 1999 in the same swimsuit and we can hardly spot any difference.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gul shared the pictures where she is seen donning her signature black Marks and Spencer’s swimsuit as she posed with Nihaal. The pictures were captioned, “A well deserved break after what has been an incredibly busy last few months. Excellent weather. First day was spent with sun, sand , snorkelling with Son. #Islandlife #VisitMaldives #NaturallyMaldives #Maldivesresorts #Premiumallinclusive #Joyofgiving #Allinclusiveresort #Maldives #OZENMaadhoo #Indulgence #Exotic #Luxurytravel #Southmaleatoll #OZEN #beach (sic).”

Another post showed her taking the 20 years challenge and we are certain that fans jaws dropped to the floor in awe as they saw Gul give sheer mommy goals with the comparison from 1999. The collage was captioned, “Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong (sic)”.

On the professional front, Gul will next be seen in the upcoming movie, Bypass Road, which marks the directorial debut of Neil’s younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. While Neil essays the role of a paraplegic in the movie, it also stars Adah Sharma and Rajit Kapur in the thriller drama. The movie is jointly bankrolled by NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ.